KANSAS CITY, Mo. —One person is dead and two are in critical condition after back-to-back shootings in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday morning.

Around 2:15a.m. officers were called to the 700 block of Lewis Ave. on a reported shooting. There police found a victim inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Around the same time police received additional calls for a second shooting at the Express Stop at 8501 Winner Road. Officers responded to the scene and discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.

The two victims at the gas station were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Medics declared the victim at the Lewis residence dead at the scene.

Officers have detained one person of interest and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.