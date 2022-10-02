KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a vehicle sped away from police, crashed into a stopped vehicle and caught fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Kansas City Police Department at about 3 a.m., an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop near Truman Road and Grand Boulevard after seeing a black Cadillac doing doughnuts in the intersection.

The Cadillac sped away headed north on Grand. The officer then turned off his lights and sirens at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard and the Cadillac continue speeding away.

The vehicle then struck the back of stopped grey Chevrolet Silverado. The Chevrolet struck a pole on the northeast corner and the Cadillac struck a light pole on the west side of the road and caught fire.

The same officer came upon the scene and put the fire out and began first-aid.

The passenger in the Cadillac was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver in the Silverado was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

