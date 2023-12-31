KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died and one is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of N. 70th St. and Parallel Pkwy. on a two-vehicle crash.

All occupants were transported to the hospital. One person died, one is in critical condition and another suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.