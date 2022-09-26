A Manhattan woman is dead following a car crash in Washington County on Wednesday.

BELTON, Mo. — One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crush in Belton, Missouri, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1997 Honda was speeding southbound on Route D when an eastbound 1984 Chevrolet entered its path and the Honda struck the Chevrolet.

The crash happened at about 1:53 p.m. and both drivers and a passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the hospital. He is identified as Charles Puhr, 44, of Grandview, Missouri.

The man and woman inside the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries.

