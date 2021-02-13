One dead, two with life threatening injuries in north Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is dead and two were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Lawrence, KS Saturday night, deputies say.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of E. 1100 Road at approximately 6:22 p.m.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found the three victims, one dead, with apparent gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation and additional details are not yet available. FOX4 will keep you up to date as more information comes in.