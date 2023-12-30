KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man lost his life at the hospital Friday night after a Thursday shooting that left him critically wounded.

Around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Kansas City police were called to a house at the Askew Avenue and East 33rd Street intersection. Across the street is Central High School.

KCPD says that the caller informed them a man was seriously hurt inside the garage of the house. Those at the scene when police arrived told them they didn’t know what injured him.

He’s been identified as 31-year-old Daniel Moss.

EMS began treatment when they arrived before transporting Moss to a hospital. Hospital personnel discovered a gunshot wound that left him in critical condition.

On Friday night, Moss died in the hospital. KCPD detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.