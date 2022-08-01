KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire originally deemed suspicious that killed two people at a Northland apartment building on July 25, is now being ruled a homicide.

The Kansas City Police Department identified one of the victims as 19-year-old Aiden Ayers. The second victim has not been identified at this time.

Bomb and Arson are continuing to investigate the fire, but the fire itself has not been identified as arson at this time.

Crews were called to the Vivion Oaks Apartments in the 5000 block of N. Oak Trafficway for a fire that burn patterns suggested was intentionally set.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a boom followed by smoke detectors.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more details become available.

