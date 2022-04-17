KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition following a high-speed collision early Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. when A white Ram 1500 pickup and black Mazda 3 were traveling south at high speed.

The Mazda side-swept the Ram causing it to strike the west curb of Broadway Boulevard and both vehicles continued south, out of control and crossing all lanes of travel.

The Ram pushed the Mazda into the large concrete planter on the east side of Broadway Boulevard for the second impact between the two vehicles. The Ram’s front struck the right side of the Mazda, pushing it into the concrete planter.

The driver and passenger in the Mazda had to be extricated from their vehicle. Both were transported to area hospitals.

The driver was listed in critical condition. The passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Ram received minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

