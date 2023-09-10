KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being knocked off their minibike near Vietnam Veterans Memorial Drive and Broadway.

Sunday morning, officers were called to a crash involving critical injuries. Initial investigations revealed that a white Dodge Charger was doing donuts near Vietnam Veterans Memorial Drive and Broadway.

An unknown type of minibike was traveling northbound on Broadway within a large group of motorcycles and ATV’s.

The Dodge struck the minibike, knocking the operator off the minibike. The Dodge left the scene of the collision, and the minibike was taken from the scene by the group the person on the minibike came with.

The person on the minibike was transported the hospital and is in very critical condition. They were not wearing a helmet.

Investigations for this incident are ongoing. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.