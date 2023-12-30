KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition and another seriously injured after a crash near I-470 and Raytown Road Saturday evening.

Investigations revealed that a blue Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on I-470 onto the exit ramp for Raytown Road.

The Nissan drove off the roadway to the right, traveling up the embankment into the tree line and striking several trees.

Impact from the crash caused the Nissan to be redirected back down the embankment and overturn. The driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither were wearing seatbelts.

The driver is currently in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.