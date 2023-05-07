KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a crash near 71 Highway and Meyer Boulevard.

A black Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on the 71 Highway exit ramp to Meyer. The Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by a black Dodge Charger that was traveling eastbound on Meyer.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge fled the scene on foot after the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both passengers in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The driver is also in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.