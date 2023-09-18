KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after going the wrong way on U.S. 71 Highway near E. 39th Street Monday evening.

Kansas City police says the driver of a white Ram 3500 Pro Master was traveling north on US 71 Highway when the driver noticed vehicles in front of him taking immediate action to move to the right.

He then saw a blue Chevy Cruze headed right for him in his lane going south in the northbound lanes. The driver of the Ram told police he tried avoid the wrong-way vehicle, moving to the left, but was unable to avoid the crash.

The driver of the Ram 3500 suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by his boss.

The driver of the Chevy Cruze was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. It is unknown where the wrong-way driver got onto the highway.