RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person is in custody and another has life-threatening injuries following an assault incident in Raytown, Missouri.

Raytown police received a call just after 4:20 p.m. of a person carrying a bloody body in the area of E. 57th Street and Blue Ridge Cut Off, and that there was a bloody body in the front yard.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman who had life-threatening injuries laying in the front yard.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Police said one person was taken into custody at the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.