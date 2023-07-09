Saturday the Riverside Police Department and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a restaurant.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening near the Vivion West Shopping Center.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., the Riverside Police Department and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a restaurant in Northmoor.

A 24-year-old female employee of the restaurant was injured after a single shot was fired.

Mark Owen, a sheriff for the department said he is thankful that the shooting didn’t turn into anything bigger.

“We never want to see this type of senseless behavior occur. Thankfully no one lost their life in this incident. Once again, the willingness of our citizens to come forward as witnesses and the cooperation between our law enforcement agencies has allowed us to conduct a thorough investigation and quickly apprehend suspects.” Sheriff Mark Owen stated,

According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation shows a fight broke out over a food order which resulted in employees being assaulted.

When employees tried to remove the individuals from the restaurant a single shot was fired from a handgun striking an employee in the foot.

The injured employee was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are speaking with a 29-year-old female and a 21-year-old female who are possible suspects. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any danger to the public.