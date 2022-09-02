KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire on Friday morning.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, fire crews were called to the area of 115th Terrace and Walnut Street at about 7 a.m.

Fire and smoke was visible from the second story of the building. One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Crews are still in the early stages of the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

