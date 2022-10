KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a shooting Monday night near 57th Street and Norton Avenue.

The shooting resulted in a car crash, officials said. One person was left in critical condition.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.