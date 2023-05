KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Investigators said that a white Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Manchester, making the turn onto eastbound Stadium. The Ford failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway, traveled off the roadway, and overturned.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.