INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting near Cogan Drive and Milton Drive Monday morning.

According to police, the incident stemmed from a traffic incident near 291 Highway and Gudgell Avenue and it continued into the neighborhood.

One person was taken to the hospital and another person has been taken into custody.

FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details become available.

Shooting Investigation at Cogan Rd and Milton Dr. pic.twitter.com/KqEtrtUL1m — Independence Police (@ipdinfo) December 6, 2021