KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating a house fire Sunday morning near Kansas Avenue.

Crews responded to the 2100 block of Kansas Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Upon arrival, crews were able to see smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home, according to Kansas City Fire Department spokesperson.

One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

In addition, two dogs also died in the fire.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.