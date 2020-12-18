One intersection in KC’s River Market could soon be home to two new apartment projects

RM Housing Partners LLC responded to a Port KC RFP with a plan for a five-story, 100-apartment development northwest of Fifth and Main streets. (Photo courtesy Hord Coplan Macht via Downtown Neighborhood Association)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the next few years, a trio of River Market surface lots could find themselves swimming with new multifamily activity near Fifth and Main streets.

Combined, two projects from different developers could see as many as 490 new apartments come online — a hop, skip and a jump from the streetcar, City Market and Berkley Riverfront.

Kansas City officials soon could execute an option agreement for an affiliate of EPC Real Estate Group LLC to buy two surface parking lots south of Fifth Street, totaling about 1.5 acres on both sides of Main Street.

In tandem with KC Commercial Realty Group and Complete LLC, EPC plans to build a six-story apartment community with about 190 market-rate units above 12,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, plus 372 spaces of structured parking.

Contingent on city approvals, the community would consist of two apartment buildings connected above Main Street, EPC President Michael McKeen told the Kansas City Business Journal.