An unexpected Kansas City-area town is one of the top 50 best U.S. suburbs to live in, according to a recent report.

Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset’s list of best suburbs to live in near a large city. SmartAsset is a publisher of consumer-focused financial guides.

Two other cities within the Kansas City Business Journal coverage area ranked in the top 200: Lenexa at No. 85, Belton at No. 87 and Blue Springs at No. 176.

SmartAsset selected suburbs based on these metrics:

Jobs, including median household income, five-year growth in income and unemployment rate

Affordability, including housing costs as a percent of income, home value-to-income ratio, and estimated annual cost of living

Livability, including high school graduation rate, dining and entertainment as a percent of all establishments, and crime rates

Smithville scored about 81 out of 100 on jobs, 66 on affordability and 63 on livability.