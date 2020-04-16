One KC: Independence food pantry adapts to changes while demand quadruples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Some food pantries in the Kansas City metro have been forced to close.

The ones that remain serve more hungry people than ever, many of whom lost their jobs to the COVID-19 stricken economy. One non-profit in Independence is doing its best to feed people in need.

As cars circle an eastern Jackson County parking lot, the same helpful question is asked repeatedly.

“How many people are in your household?”

Hungry people facing difficult challenges have learned to line up outside Community Services League’s drive-thru pantry off N. Noland Road. Lynn Rose, CSL’s vice-president, said her pantry was forced to become an outdoor drive-up operation once social distancing guidelines became the norm.

On Wednesday morning, cars spilled from the parking lot onto the major thoroughfare as crowds of hungry families lined up for donated goods.

Three days per week, families from all across the Kansas City area go to the pantry, taking with them boxed filled with enough food for several meals. Rose said her agency primarily serves eastern Jackson County, but during this tough period, she’s not turning away anyone in need.

“Since COVID has started, we’ve seen a 400 percent increase in requests for service,” Rose told FOX4 News.

A large portion of this non-profit’s food comes from Harvesters, and much of it goes to people who’ve never sought assistance before. On Wednesday, 353 families visited the drive-through food pantry, as Community Services League served 1,422 people, which is a new high-water mark. Rose said her agency typically donates that much food in six days rather than one.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a blessing to be here,” Rose said.

Kyle Herrick, who hails from Blue Springs, visited the pantry on Wednesday. Herrick represents a mental healthcare company in the metro, and he came to the pantry retrieving groceries for clients, enabling them to remain at home during the contagious coronavirus crisis.

“It’s a tremendous debt. It’s amazing for us to be able to help them while this is still going on, with a lot of other food pantries being closed. They’re one of the very few being open,” Herrick said.

Rose said this week alone, her volunteers have served more clients than they did in the months of January and February combined. Rose said people in need are coming from all parts of the metro, and many of them never imagined themselves needing donated meals. She said it’s all a direct byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wrecked havoc on worldwide job markets.

“To keep this up, we’re going to need all the support we can get,” Rose said. “It’s going to be a long recovery, but we’re going to be here throughout.”

Community Service League’s office on N. Noland Road offers the drive-thru morning food pantry on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Agency leaders said they’re in need of donations, including cash contributions, which will be spent to benefit hungry families.

Throughout the day on Thursday, FOX4 and local broadcasters are helping raise money for the "Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund," which will support immediate needs of organizations like Community Service League.

We're expecting a high volume of donations, and if you experience a delay or need assistance, please call (816) 559-4627 to get help. You can also text to make a donation by texting KCRelief2020 to 414-44.