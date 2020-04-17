One KC: Longtime health center ready to help during pandemic and beyond, no insurance needed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Care Health Center has been a staple in the Kansas City community for nearly 50 years.

The center provides services based on a sliding scale fee, which means you pay based on your income and you don’t need insurance.

During this COVID-19 crisis, the center knows there’s an urgent need for their services.

“There are a growing number of people in Kansas City today that are losing their jobs. When people lose their jobs, more times than not, they lose their medical insurance,” KC Care Health Center Chief Marketing and Development Officer Doug Day said.

KC Care is a nonprofit organization, receiving federal grant money along with donations from the United Way.

They offer a long list of services, including primary care, women’s health and even dental services, and they’re all under one roof at four different locations across the metro.

Medical practitioners in each sector are working together to make sure hospitals don’t become overwhelmed.

“The dental community is pushing really hard to do what they can to keep patients out of the emergency room,” KC Care Health Center Director of Oral Health Maggie Boehm said. “That takes away resources that hospitals need to treat respiratory patients. If we can handle that in an outpatient facility, that’s really the best place for pain patients.”

KC Care said it works with nearly 18,000 patients each year. With the skyrocketing unemployment rates, the center could potentially be serving many more in 2020.

“For a community health center like KC Care, we’re going to be there today and tomorrow, next week, next month as this whole situation begins to unfold,” Day said.

In what can be an uncertain time for many, KC Care wants to give people in Kansas City some stability.

Throughout the day on Thursday, FOX4 and local broadcasters are helping raise money for the “Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund,” which will support immediate needs of organizations like KC Care Health Center.

We’re expecting a high volume of donations, and if you experience a delay or need assistance, please call (816) 559-4627 to get help. You can also text to make a donation by texting KCRelief2020 to 414-44.