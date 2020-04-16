One KC: Metro nonprofits team up to get homeless, struggling families testing, food and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The need is great, and it’s immediate right now. Several nonprofits are joining forces to help the homeless and others who are struggling.

Nonprofits across the Kansas City metro heard about the need for food, testing and medical screenings, so they set up tents together near 8th and Virginia in Kansas City.

“This is really operation Kansas City relief,” said Jaysen Van Sickle, Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus’ executive director.

Van Sickle’s agency is one of many providing everything from showers and basic toiletries to family needs and food.

“We’re just gonna stand in that line because we have to, because these are our fellow Kansas Citians and we’re not going to let anyone who needs our help be turned away,” Van Sickle said.

Hope Health, Swope Health and Heart to Heart International are taking care of the medical side. Thursday is the first day they have supplies to test patients for COVID-19.

“It’s COVID-19, and it’s scary because we don’t know much about it,” said Heather Lee, Heart to Heart’s director of disaster response.

“But these folks said, ‘You know what? no matter what the risk I’m gonna be safe, we’re going to follow the right guidelines and procedures and we’re going to make sure the people that need to be taken care or are taken care of.'”

Once tested, if they’re homeless, they will stay at a KC hotel for free. It’s about a block away from the actual testing site. They’ll stay at the hotel for three days until the results come back.

“As of the end of March, a lot of people’s paychecks have expired,” Van Sickle said. “So for us now, we’re seeing a lot of people who are coming to our doors, and that’s what I mean by we’re a community service.”

Hope Faith is not just serving the homeless. They’re seeing people who may have lost jobs and are struggling to feed their families.

On Thursday, volunteers saw more than 1,000 new faces.

On a daily basis, they feed between nearly 200 families and senior citizens, and that’s on top of the thousands of meals given out inside.

“Continue to stay home if you don’t need to be out in this,” Van Sickle said, “and we’re all going to weather this storm together.”

In addition to volunteer medical staff, he said they are in need of more personal protective equipment, like face shields and gowns.

Their hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Throughout the day on Thursday, FOX4 and local broadcasters are helping raise money for the “Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund,” which will support immediate needs of organizations like those mentioned above.

We’re expecting a high volume of donations, and if you experience a delay or need assistance, please call (816) 559-4627 to get help. You can also text to make a donation by texting KCRelief2020 to 414-44.