One KC: Program needs help assisting families that have fallen on hard times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People cutting down on spending and charitable giving has concerned non-profits. A local organization is working to guide people on the journey from homelessness to homeFULLness, but can only succeed with your help.

“We lost everything,” Rick Erwin, who was helped by program, said.

Stephanie Fultman and Erwin struggled with a gambling addiction. They were evicted, out of money and at their lowest living in a tent at Smithville, MO Lake.

“Trying to hold the tent down while the wind’s blowing you away,” Fultman said. “It was a nightmare.”

“Letting down their two daughters was the worst part," he continued.

“Worst feeling in the world,” Erwin agreed. "You always want the best for your children and… we weren’t doing it properly."

But they made the choice to find brighter days ahead and called the non-profit Community Linc.

Employees like Teresa McClain opened a door not only to a fully furnished home, but to a haven of hope.

“They walk in and take a deep breath and realize, you know what, maybe I’ll be okay,” Director of Fund Development McClain said.

They transform life in about 120 households every year.

“Oh my gosh. I love you, Connie,” Fultman said.

Connie, or Constance Taylor, is their job coach and case manager.

“You made a mistake, maybe you made some bad decisions, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay there,” Taylor said.

Together, with community volunteers, they talk about jobs, budget and Taylor even helped Fultman take care of 16 warrants through its warrant relief program.

“Basically, they took care of everything,” Fultman said. “I can get my license back. I paid my fines off.”

The hope is after several months they’ll move out into their own place, like the free one they’re staying in.

“My goal is what their goal is and I shoot for the top,” Taylor said.

“We’ve finally been able to save money for once,” Erwin said. “We’re moving forward.”

Community Linc coaches check in with families even after they leave these apartments.

With COVID-19 in full effect, some of these former clients are losing jobs -- facing homelessness once again.

“They don’t have a job, they don’t have childcare, are desperate and in big trouble,” McClain said. “On top of the people that have never been homeless before.”

McClain said she’s never seen anything like this in her career.

That’s why is more important now than ever to come together and give what you can. So families in our community can give their loved ones the world.

“We’re going to give them a beautiful future,” Erwin said about his daughters.

“Even if you’re wealthy, we’re all vulnerable,” McClain said. “We all have to work together and we all have to pull together.”

We're expecting a high volume of donations on Thursday, and if you experience a delay or need assistance, please call (816) 559-4627 to get help. You can also text to make a donation by texting KCRelief2020 to 414-44.