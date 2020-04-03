One KC shopping plaza deferring business owners’ rent payments this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With the turn of the calendar to April many local business owners are hoping they are getting closer to being able to reopen their doors.

But the new month has also meant some tough times for hundreds of area shops. Rent is now due.

At The Crestwood Shops, where three of the businesses are offering curbside pickup and the remaining 13 are closed because of the stay-at-home order, rent payments are being deferred.

Aixois Bistro is one of those business open for carryout business, but like most places, they aren’t doing much of it right now.

“It is stressful when you make a drop in the bucket compared to what you were making before and you still have to pay some bills,” said Emmanuel Langlade, owner and executive chef.

So Langlade was pleasantly surprised when he got a notice from managing partners of The Crestwood Shops saying don’t worry about paying your rent this month right now.

The shopping plaza is locally owned by a group of four longtime Crestwood Shops owners, including the owner of Tea Market.

“It was pretty easy when this all happened to feel the pain of our tenants because we are their neighbors and friends and business owners and been in the same boat," Stacie Robertson said.

"It was really really important for us to figure out what we could do to offer what little relief that we could."

Crestwood Shops LLC still has its own bills to pay including the mortgage, property manager and maintenance. But right now they just want to try to make sure when it’s safe for all its business to reopen, those businesses haven’t already gone bankrupt.

The idea is not to let these businesses operate rent free, but just defer those payments until they have a chance to get any money from the stimulus package, known as The CARES Act. Small businesses will be able to apply for disaster loans, payroll protection and deferred payment of payroll taxes.