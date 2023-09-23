KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and five people have serious injuries after a car crash Saturday Morning in Kansas City.

Around 8 a.m. Kansas City Police officers responded to the crash near 75th Street and Flora Avenue.

According to KCPD, a Mazda was driving west at a high rate of speed on 75th St. and a Toyota minivan was traveling east on 75th St. The Mazda then crossed the center line crashing into the minivan head-on.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the crash. The driver, passenger and three kids who were all in the minivan were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries, KCPD reports.

All people injured in the minivan are in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.