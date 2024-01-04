NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Thursday after a semitrailer hit an SUV on 210 Highway in North Kansas City.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on 210 Highway near Walker Road. Police said a semi driver headed westbound hit an SUV turning left onto eastbound 210 Highway.

First responders pronounced the driver of the SUV dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Medics took four others to the hospital. One passenger had critical injuries. Two are in stable condition, and one had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Westbound 210 Highway is closed at Chouteau Trafficway, as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday.