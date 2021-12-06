One killed, another in critical condition after Sunday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man was killed and another was seriously injured in a Sunday morning crash.

According to police, officers responded to a call on Brooklyn Avenue below the I-70 bridge around 10:51 a.m. on a single-vehicle crash.

A Toyota sedan was traveling westbound on I-70 when the driver lost control, and the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.

Police say the car overturned once after it went off the road.

A man who was inside was ejected and died at the scene. The injured victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The victims have not yet been identified at this time.

