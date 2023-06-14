KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and another person is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash on I-435 Tuesday night.

Kansas City police were called to the area of southbound I-435 and Bannister Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say a Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding southbound on I-435 when the vehicle drove through the gore point between southbound I-435 and the exit ramp onto Bannister Road. The vehicle continued southbound passed the guardrail through the grass, striking two highway signs and the bridge support before overturning.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Kansas City police have not yet identified the victim.