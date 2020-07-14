One killed, five injured after man drives into Wendy’s in Sedalia; driver arrested

A truck crashed into a Wendy’s in Sedalia, killing one woman and injuring five others. (Photo courtesy Nicole Cooke/Sedalia Democrat)

SEDALIA, Mo. — A woman has died and five others are injured after a man drove into a Wendy’s into Sedalia on Monday night.

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police say.

Sedalia police said they were called just before 6 p.m. to the Wendy’s on Limit Avenue for a crash after a the driver of a pickup left the roadway and plowed into the dining room of the restaurant.

The truck hit several people, stopping several feet into the building.

A older woman died from serious injuries, police said, and an older man was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia.

A 10-year-old suffered moderate injuries, and officials took the child to a local hospital. Two other adults suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital. A third adult opted to get his own treatment, police said.

Sedalia police said the man was driving south on Limit Avenue when it left the east side of the road, traveling through business frontage before hitting several trees, handrails and eventually the Wendy’s.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Medical crews took him to a local hospital. Police said they might seek additional charges as they investigate.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Sedalia police at 660-826-8100.