Independence, Mo. — The Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

Police say the driver collided with the railroad bridge and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

IPD has not released the identity of the driver yet, pending notification of the family.

The crash remains under investigation.