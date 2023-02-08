ODESSA, Mo. — At least one person was killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Lafayette County Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash happened on I-70 at the 41 mile marker near Odessa, Missouri.

Westbound lanes of I-70 are currently blocked at Route H. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route as traffic is being diverted onto the south outer road.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.