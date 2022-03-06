KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a crash on Ward Parkway Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash at West 67th Terrace and Ward Parkway around 9:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a white GMC Terrain pulled out in front of a black VW Passat. The driver of the Passat wasn’t able to stop and hit the Terrain.

Officers said the Terrain flipped over and hit a light pole.

During the crash the passenger sitting in the rear seat of the Terrain was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver and front passenger in the Terrain are hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the VW were not injured in the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released.

