One killed in hit-and-run crash Sunday evening near Barnett Ave

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Barnett Ave around 9:50 p.m. on an injury crash.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a male who was hit by a vehicle and then was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police say there are no suspects at this time.
This incident remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Traffic Davison.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
