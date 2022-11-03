KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a fiery crash that killed one person overnight.

Detectives responded to North 67th Street and Donahoo Road around midnight, which is just south of the river.

Officers found a driver who lost control and traveled down an embankment. The car was already on fire when emergency crews arrived at the crash scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Kanas City Kansas police are looking for anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the car in the minutes leading up to the crash, to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

