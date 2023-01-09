RAYTOWN, MO. — One person is dead after a fire started at an apartment complex for seniors.

Firefighters responded to the emergency call at Bowen Tower around 1 p.m. The building is located near 61st Street and Raytown Road.

The Raytown Fire Protection District said smoke was showing from the second floor of the building when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had the flames extinguished around 1:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.