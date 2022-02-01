OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was killed after a two-vehicle collision just east of Miami, Okla. in Ottawa County during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 1.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, William Arthrell was traveling eastbound on Interstate 44 and Manpreet Singh, 25, was traveling westbound.

Investigators say Arthrell made an illegal turn through the barrier wall opening, pulling in front of Singh, causing a collision.

According to the report, Arthrell was pinned for over three hours before being freed by Quapaw Tribe Fire Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Singh was not injured in the crash.