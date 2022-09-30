SHAWNEE, Kan. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Shawnee, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 435, just south of Midland Drive.

Johnson County Med Act tells FOX4 the crash involved a truck and a dump truck where one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Shawnee Police Department reports I-435 southbound in the area is down to one lane due to the crash and that traffic will be affected for some time. Avoid the area if possible.

