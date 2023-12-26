GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person died Christmas Day in Grain Valley after what police believe was a domestic violence shooting.

Police were called to the area of S.W. Woodland Circle and S.W. Sni-A-Bar Boulevard, not far from Buckner Tarsney Road, on Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot injury, and first-responders pronounced the victim dead.

Officials identified the suspect as a family member of the victim, and police took that person into custody on site without incident.

Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect at this time.

Grain Valley police said they determined this was a domestic violence assault involving a father and son. In a statement, police emphasized there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The department said officers have interviewed multiple witnesses who were present at the time of the shooting.

Grain Valley Police have called the Missouri State Highway Patrol in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grain Valley Police Department at 816-847-6250.

Grain Valley police noted the city, like many others, frequently encounters domestic violence cases. The department has partnered with the domestic violence shelter Hope House.

Anyone in need of assistance is urged to contact Hope House 24/7 at 816-461-4673.