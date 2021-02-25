One killed, one injured after pedestrians struck in hit-and-run crash on 350 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died and another is injured after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Kansas City.

Two pedestrians were hit just after 8 p.m. on 350 Highway near E. 63rd Street, officials say. It’s not clear yet what led up to the deadly crash.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene, and the other is injured. The severity of their injuries is not clear at this time.

Police say the driver left the scene of the crash. They have not released any suspect vehicle information yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Eastbound 350 Highway is closed at 63rd Street as of 8:30 p.m., according to MoDOT. Avoid the area.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

