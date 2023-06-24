KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead and another has serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCK police officers responded to the crash just before 2 p.m. at North 5th Street and Parallel Parkway.

When officers arrived on scene they found one vehicle occupied with a man and a woman that had struck a utility pole.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At 3:15 p.m., police say the male victim died from his injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.