One killed, one injured in early morning shooting near 12th and Grand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that has left one person dead and another person injured.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 4 a.m. in the area of 12th and Grand.

At the scene, officers located a vehicle with a victim in it. Police say the victim had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Another victim was sitting outside of the vehicle, according to police. Police said he had also been shot and was taken to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was awake and alert at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the possibility this incident is related to another disturbance at a different location.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Homicide detectives investigating an early morning homicide, within several blocks of KCPD headquarters, near 12th and Grand. Let’s pray for the victim’s family and friends as well as our dedicated homicide detectives. @kcmo @kcpolice @JacksonCountyMO @JCSheriffOffice @cityofLS pic.twitter.com/nG1y61T3Pp — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) February 28, 2021