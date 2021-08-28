One left in critical condition after shooting on Olive Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting took place on Saturday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were sent to 33rd and Wabash on a report of shots fired. When officers were searching the area, the received another report of a shooting in the area of 31st St and Olive Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds in front of a residence in the 3000 block of Olive St.

Officers immediately began performing life saving measures of the victim before EMS transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are on the scene as well as crime scene personnel. They will be looking for witnesses and will be collecting evidence.

Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.