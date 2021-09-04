One left with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing on Broadway Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been left with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Broadway Blvd. outside KC Smokz on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the victim who had been stabbed. The wound appeared to be non-life threatening.

The victim told police that he had a verbal altercation with the suspect before he was stabbed. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with any information can reach out to the Kansas City Police Department.

Stay tuned to FOX 4 as this story continues to update.