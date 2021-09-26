One left with non-life threatening injuries after shooting Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting took place Sunday morning.

Around 9:50 this morning, police responded to a scene of shooting in the 4000 block on College Ave.

Upon arrival officers found the victim and had them transported to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was involved in a disturbance with the suspect. The suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to reach out to the Kansas City Police Department.