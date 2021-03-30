One local Kansas county makes top 10 lists of largest tax refunds, most taxes owed

OLATHE, Kan. — Americans have a little longer to file their taxes this year since the deadline has been extended to May 17, but that doesn’t change the size of your refund.

SmartAsset released a study on the places where people receive the largest tax refunds as well as where people owe the most. The study can even be broken down to rank counties in U.S. states.

In Kansas, one county in the Kansas City metro made the top 10 in not only tax refunds but also in taxes owed.

According to the study, Johnson County, Kansas, ranks ninth in average tax refunds. Nearly 200,000 taxpayers are receiving a refund with the average amount being $2,957.

When it comes to taxes owed, Johnson County takes the No. 7 spot on the list with 76,120 taxpayers owing the IRS. The average amount was $6,699.

No other Kansas City area counties came in the top 10 for either list, though Miami County wasn’t far off at No. 25 in taxes owed.

Top 10 Kansas counties receiving largest tax refunds from IRS (via SmartAsset)

The study determined which counties received the highest average tax refund by dividing the total amount of money refunded to residents by the IRS in each county by the number of refunds issued in each county.

To calculate the average amount owed, the study divided the total taxes owed in each county by the number of filers that still owe taxes.

Top 10 Kansas counties that owe the most taxes to the IRS (via SmartAsset)

You can find an interactive map for the entire state of Kansas on SmartAssests‘ website.