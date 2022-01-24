One man dead in fatal shooting near state line

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight fatal shooting that left one person dead.
Just before midnight Sunday night, police were called to James Street and Stateline Road on reports of a man shot inside a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCKPD urges anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
