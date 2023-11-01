KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in an apartment fire in Kansas City on Wednesday morning, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Kansas City firefighters responded to a fire at Temple Heights Manor, a senior apartment building on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke on multiple floors of the building. KCFD said by the time they got there, the fire had burned out.

KCFD found one man dead. The department did not give details about the age or identity of the man.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. KCPD Bomb and Arson is investigating.