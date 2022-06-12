KANSAS CITY,Mo. — The Raytown Fire Department responded to the call of a drowning at an apartment complex this afternoon.

Upon arrival, one man was found at the bottom of the pool. The fire crew entered the water and brought him to the surface.

They tried to resuscitate the victim for 25 minutes, but he did not survive.

